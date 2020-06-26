Search

Advanced search

Seven facts about Broads reptiles as survey starts

PUBLISHED: 14:37 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 26 June 2020

Female adder. Picture: Malcolm Farrow

Female adder. Picture: Malcolm Farrow

Malcolm Farrow

Ecologists and volunteers will spend their summers hunting for lizards and snakes in the Norfolk Broads as their reptile survey gets under way.

Slow-worm. Picture: Malcolm FarrowSlow-worm. Picture: Malcolm Farrow

All of the UK’s six species of reptile are in decline, making it more important than ever that these creatures are protected.

This is one of the Broads Authority’s challenges, along with maintaining navigable waterways for boaters which can require extensive dredging.

In order to ensure that this process does not disturb reptile habitats, a population survey is undertaken over a number of months to understand where these animals create their habitats and ensure their work does not affect them.

Ecologists are also keen to raise awareness of these species, and have shared some lesser-known facts about them.

Male adder. Picture: Malcolm FarrowMale adder. Picture: Malcolm Farrow

• Four of the UK’s six native reptile species can be found in the Broads – adders, grass snakes, common lizards and slow-worms.

• Slow worms are neither a worm nor a snake, they are actually a legless lizard and have lifespans of up to 20 years.

You may also want to watch:

• Adders are the UK’s only venomous snake, identifiable by the zigzag patterning down their backs.

• Adders and common lizards are viviparous, meaning they give birth to live young. Both species incubate their eggs inside their bodies.

• Reptiles have some handy tricks to avoid predators – adders are highly camouflaged, whilst common lizards and slow worms will shed their still twitching tails to distract predators.

• Grass snakes play dead, writhing on to their backs and opening their mouths to let their tongues hang out.

• Grass snakes will also emit a stomach-turning smell from vents in the tail, which takes weeks to remove from any material it comes into contact with.

The survey is already under way and will continue until September in a variety of locations across the Broads National Park.

Broads Authority Ecologist Hannah Southon said: “Reptiles love the Broads because there’s such a diverse mosaic of habitats concentrated within a small area, like wetlands and sunny dry banks for them to bask on.

“We have to ensure that our dredging work happens sensitively, doing a thorough survey before and after, so that we can keep this a significant area for reptile conservation in the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

Mystery surrounds phantom dog mess painter

A mystery Reepham resident has been painting dog poo in the town. Picutre: Reepham Life/Reepham Community Press

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Manchester United - Drmic major injury

Tim Krul had a busy shift the last time Manchester United visited Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN