‘Stunning’ image of the Broads as you’ve never seen it before

In celebration of 70 years of the National Parks, Ordnance Survey (OS) has created a series of data visualisations depicting their extent and landscape. Picture: Ordnance Survey

It is described to have the country’s best rivers, marshes and lakes, with “silvery water on an autumnal evening; a marsh full of delicate flora; a wherry in full sail gliding noiselessly past”.

River Ant at the Broads. Picture: Tom Mackie

But the Broads looks a bit flat compared to the hilly terrains of the Peak District, the mountainous Snowdonia and the peaks of Brecon Beacons in data visualisations of National Parks.

Instead, the not-so 3D image of the beautiful Broads, as all Norfolk folk know it, looks more akin to a spiny leaf insect.

Pictured is the rather sorry-looking Broads. Picture: Ordnance Survey

The images of the 15 well-known landmarks, described as “a series of stunning data visualisations depicting their extent and landscape”, were created by national mapping agency Ordnance Survey (OS) to celebrate 70 years of the National Parks.

Great Britain’s National Parks cover a combined area of 23,138 sq km - around 10pc of Great Britain with an area slightly larger than Wales.

Boats on the River Yare at the Broads. Picture: Mike Page.

But the Broads being branded as a National Park has been a topic of ongoing debate for a number of years between Broads users and the Broads Authority, which is responsible for managing the area.

In 2016, a High Court inquiry ruled that the Broads Authority could continue using the Broads National Park branding after it was challenged by land owners.

Pictured is Brecon Beacons. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Constituted as a special area with protection similar to a National Park in 1989, the Broads is the smallest of the park family. It spans 303 sq km with the highest point at Strumpshaw Hill reaching 38m.

The largest park at 4,528 sq km is Cairngorms in the Highlands of Scotland which also has the highest point at Ben Macdui reaching 1,309m.

Pictured is Cairngorms. Picture: Ordnance Survey

The Pembrokeshire Coast boasts the longest coastline at 418 km, while the Broads covers 2.5 km.

Managing director of OS Leisure, Nick Giles, said: “National Parks’ fortnight kicks off on April 6, so what better time to be inspired to visit one, and try out some of the 61,000 km of paths to follow?

Pictured is Exmoor. Picture: Ordnance Survey

“The outdoors is free. Walking, cycling or running in it is free. It’s a great place to be with friends or family. Or to be by yourself.

“According to Public Health England, the cost to the NHS and social services of treating the consequent problems of inactivity – obesity, depression, heart problems etc – is around £7.4 billion a year.

Pictured is the Lake District. Picture: Ordnance Survey

“People in Britain are 20pc less active than we were in the 1960s, and that figure is likely to double in the years ahead unless action is taken now.

“In 2016 there were 70,000 deaths as a direct result of too much time sitting rather than being active.

Pictured is Loch Lomond and the Trossachs. Picture: Ordnance Survey

“We perhaps need the outdoors and National Parks more than ever. The more people that get outside, the greater their opportunity to live longer, stay younger and enjoy life more.”

Pictured is New Forest. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured is North York Moors. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured is Northumberland. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured the Peak District. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured is Pembrokeshire Coast. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured is Snowdonia. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured is the South Downs. Picture: Ordnance Survey

Pictured is the Yorkshire Dales. Picture: Ordnance Survey