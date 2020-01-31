Have you lost a boat? Broads Authority to remove sunken vessel

The Broads Authority is to remove a sunken boat from the River Wensum. Picture; David Hannant Archant

An abandoned boat named Jenny is to be removed from the River Wensum after a bid to locate its owner also sank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Broads Authority is to remove a sunken boat from the River Wensum. Picture; David Hannant The Broads Authority is to remove a sunken boat from the River Wensum. Picture; David Hannant

The Broads Authority (BA) put out an appeal on Friday to find the owner of a day boat call Jenny, which was abandoned along the River Wensum, almost directly under Carrow Bridge.

The derelict vessel has sunk beneath the surface and has been cordoned off by the Broads Authority.

You may also want to watch:

And on January 17, the authority issued a notice to the owner to come forward, claim the vessel and remove it from its predicament.

The Broads Authority is to remove a sunken boat from the River Wensum. Picture; David Hannant The Broads Authority is to remove a sunken boat from the River Wensum. Picture; David Hannant

However, with this period now having lapsed, the remains of the vessel are due to be removed at the cost of the BA.

A BA spokesman said: "The authority is aware that the vessel 'Jenny' has sunk into the River Wensum in Norwich.

"We have been unsuccessful in our attempts to contact the owner and work with them to get the vessel raised. We have therefore issued a notice station our intention to remove it from the navigation.

"This notice period has now lapsed and we will be looking to remove the vessel over the coming weeks, when we have the necessary equipment in the area."