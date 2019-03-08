Grab a black bag for the Great British Beach Clean
PUBLISHED: 17:18 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 16 September 2019
Beaches across the country will get a good clean in events happening this weekend.
The Great British Beach Clean will take place at Hunstanton, Cley, East Runton, Sea Palling, Scratby Steps, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Kessingland.
The Cley beach clean is organised by Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Ewan Carr, visitor centre manager at Cley Marshes reserve, said: "We run our own beach clean at Cley and Salthouse every month. Typically we might expect to see 15 to 30 volunteers for these events, but we expect more this time.
"Beach cleans have a direct effect on wildlife, through removing hazards to coastal animals, but can also have a wider impact, encouraging people to take action in their own backyard.
Last year's event picked up 8,550 kgs (8.4 tons) of litter with double the previous year's volunteer numbers.
To join in visit mcsuk.org/beachwatch/greatbritishbeachclean.