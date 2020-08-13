‘We’re disgusted by it’ - volunteers clear seaside rubbish pile

The parish council organised and paid for a skip to deal with the rubbish at Brancaster beach for 30 minutes. Jonathan Doughty, owner of Mulberry Homes Norfolk, heard the three councillors collecting the rubbish were over the age of 70, so he along with two young labourers and business partners of a local site went to help. Picture: Lara Doughty

A group of parish councillors and volunteers have cleared piles of litter at a seaside beauty spot.

The parish council organised and paid for a skip to deal with the rubbish at Brancaster beach for 30 minutes. Jonathan Doughty, owner of Mulberry Homes Norfolk, heard the three councillors collecting the rubbish were over the age of 70, so he along with two young labourers and business partners of a local site went to help. Picture: Lara Doughty

The group took 30 mins to clear the piles of rubbish which have built up along Beach Road in Brancaster.

The clear up came a day after parish councillor Briony Bax urged vistors to take their rubbish home with them.

Upon learning of the issue, local property developer Jonathan Doughty sent two young contractors to assist the team of five councillors, who were all over the age of 70.

He said: “I don’t want to take the credit, the parish council organised the skip and tried to put together a team to clear it but obviously the parish councillors are fairly elderly people and they were really massive piles of rubbish. When I found out I said we could give up some of our time and pulled a couple of blokes of our sites and I went as well.

The parish council organised and paid for a skip to deal with the rubbish at Brancaster beach for 30 minutes. Jonathan Doughty, owner of Mulberry Homes Norfolk, heard the three councillors collecting the rubbish were over the age of 70, so he along with two young labourers and business partners of a local site went to help. Picture: Lara Doughty

“We live in Brancaster so that’s why we’re disgusted by it really and wanted to help them out, there was a team of about eight between us and we got it done in around half an hour.

“You could get it done pretty quickly really and it was nice to see it all cleared, but unfortunately there is signs up saying take your rubbish home and even when I was filling up the skip there was people trying to put their rubbish on top of what we were clearing up.”

He added: “With the amount of people it can’t cope, you can’t deal with the amount of rubbish that comes off the beach, there was barbecues, surf boards, parasols, it was disgusting.”

The parish council organised and paid for a skip to deal with the rubbish at Brancaster beach for 30 minutes. Jonathan Doughty, owner of Mulberry Homes Norfolk, heard the three councillors collecting the rubbish were over the age of 70, so he along with two young labourers and business partners of a local site went to help. Picture: Lara Doughty

Among the rubbish the team found several items which could be hazardous including broken glass, soiled nappies and dog poo.

Despite the clean up, Mr Doughty says a large amount of rubbish remains on the beach itself including disposable barbecues which have been buried in the sand, with volunteers carrying out litter picking duties every day.