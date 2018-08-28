Search

Advanced search

Crowds turn out to see hunts in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 December 2018

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thousands turned out to Boxing Day hunt meets across the region - as Labour warned it would strengthen legislation banning the hunting of animals.

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

There were demonstrations in two towns before hunts got under way.

The Dunston Harriers were given permission to meet in Wymondham town centre after town councillors voted to support the event.

Large crowds gathered to watch riders and hounds parade through the town.

But protesters armed with placards and banners surrounded the cordoned off arena and shouts of “shame” were heard as the horses made their way into the centre.

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Some spectators expressed anger at the protest and tried to remove banners from the hands of the activists.

More than 3,000 filled the centre of Bungay for the annual Waveney Harriers meet.

About 40 riders gathered in Earsham Street and received a rapturous welcome from the crowd – who chatted with riders and fussed the hounds.

Master of the hunt Chris McDaniel, 60, said: “People like to come out and see the horses and hounds – it’s the thing to do on Boxing Day.”

Waveney Harriers Boxing Day Hunt 2018, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.Waveney Harriers Boxing Day Hunt 2018, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Not everyone in the crowd was cheering the riders on. A small group of anti-hunt protestors from the Norfolk and Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs staged a peaceful protest.

One of the protestors, Margaret Rose, said: “After the parade when everyone sees the glitz and glamour the hunt goes on.”

Crowds gathered at Raynham Hall, near Fakenham, to see the West Norfolk Hunt.

“It’s an excellent turn-out of people on foot, it’s fantastic,” said field master Nick Saffell.

the Norfolk and Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs at the Waveney Harriers Boxing Day Hunt, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.the Norfolk and Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs at the Waveney Harriers Boxing Day Hunt, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

There was no sign of protest. An anti hunt group had earlier posted the location of the meet as Fakenham Racecourse on social media.

Crowds also turned out to see the the North Norfolk Harriers at Sennowe Hall, between Fakenham and Dereham.

Hunters said the turn-out showed their sport was secure. But Labour pledged to strengthen laws banning hunting with hounds with possible prison sentences for those who break them.

Shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman said an incoming Labour government would review penalties to ensure the 2004 Hunting Act was an effective deterrent.

The hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris BishopThe hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

Ms Hayman said they would also consider measures to close “loopholes” in the legislation.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

A car was stuck by a rock thrown from a bridge on the A14 between Stowmarket and Needham Market. Bridge number 174.9.

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists