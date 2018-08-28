Boxing Day festive walks suitable for all the family in Breckland

Wayland Wood, near Watton. Picture: Ian Burt

Looking for a walk to do with family and friends on Boxing Day? Take a look at our list of festive strolls and destinations below.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The British Trust for Ornithology's discovery trail at its Nunnery Lakes reserve in Thetford. Picture: BTO The British Trust for Ornithology's discovery trail at its Nunnery Lakes reserve in Thetford. Picture: BTO

Oxborough

There’s more to Oxborough than the iconic Oxburgh Hall, another National Trust property, although it’s a striking spot to start and finish your walk. Leave the red brick hall and moat behind and head towards the picturesque village of Gooderstone and the Gooderstone Water Gardens and Nature Trail, a haven for wildlife.

High Lodge, Thetford Forest

Open every day except Christmas Day, stroll the forest trails, cycle the paths, play in the adventure area and breathe in the energy of the woods. For a, usually, quieter experience, head away from the activity centre of High Lodge to other parts of Thetford Forest such as the history and heritage of Mildenhall Warren and Lynford Arboretum and the tranquillity of the walks around St Helen’s. www.forestryengland.uk

Wayland Wood

Take history seekers to Wayland Wood Believed to be the site for the legend of the Babes in the Wood, this is one of the wilder woods in Norfolk and is said to be haunted by the souls and the wails of the young abandoned brother and sister. It’s a thick wood of hazel, oak, ash and bird cherry.

Or there’s Honeypot Wood, three miles west of Dereham, which may be a lovely sounding name, but actually means it was close to a medieval sewage dump, a honey pit. Full of oak, ash, field maple and hazel, it’s a remnant of woodland dating back to the retreat of the last ice age.

Nunnery Lakes, Thetford

One of the hidden gems of Thetford is a beautiful walk taking in many of the sights of the town including the statue of the Maharajah Duleep Singh and the Nuns Bridges. The walk follows the Little Ouse and takes you around the British Trust for Ornithology reserve around Nunnery Lakes.

You can amble around the reserve spotting Kingfishers, Oystercatchers, Redshanks, Curlews, Lapwings and more, with around 60 species of birds breeding on the site.

Sparrow Hill, Thompson

Take in the beautiful St Martin’s Church in Thompson and Thompson Common, a Norfolk Wildlife Trust Nature Reserve on this walk. The church belonged to the adjacent college of canons which was a small community of priests and is mainly 14th century with an impressive west tower.

More information can be found here: https://www.breckland.gov.uk/article/3986/Walks-in-Breckland