Search

Advanced search

Boxing Day festive walks suitable for all the family in Breckland

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 December 2018

Wayland Wood, near Watton. Picture: Ian Burt

Wayland Wood, near Watton. Picture: Ian Burt

Looking for a walk to do with family and friends on Boxing Day? Take a look at our list of festive strolls and destinations below.

The British Trust for Ornithology's discovery trail at its Nunnery Lakes reserve in Thetford. Picture: BTOThe British Trust for Ornithology's discovery trail at its Nunnery Lakes reserve in Thetford. Picture: BTO

Oxborough

There’s more to Oxborough than the iconic Oxburgh Hall, another National Trust property, although it’s a striking spot to start and finish your walk. Leave the red brick hall and moat behind and head towards the picturesque village of Gooderstone and the Gooderstone Water Gardens and Nature Trail, a haven for wildlife.

High Lodge, Thetford Forest

Open every day except Christmas Day, stroll the forest trails, cycle the paths, play in the adventure area and breathe in the energy of the woods. For a, usually, quieter experience, head away from the activity centre of High Lodge to other parts of Thetford Forest such as the history and heritage of Mildenhall Warren and Lynford Arboretum and the tranquillity of the walks around St Helen’s. www.forestryengland.uk

Wayland Wood

Take history seekers to Wayland Wood Believed to be the site for the legend of the Babes in the Wood, this is one of the wilder woods in Norfolk and is said to be haunted by the souls and the wails of the young abandoned brother and sister. It’s a thick wood of hazel, oak, ash and bird cherry.

Or there’s Honeypot Wood, three miles west of Dereham, which may be a lovely sounding name, but actually means it was close to a medieval sewage dump, a honey pit. Full of oak, ash, field maple and hazel, it’s a remnant of woodland dating back to the retreat of the last ice age.

Nunnery Lakes, Thetford

One of the hidden gems of Thetford is a beautiful walk taking in many of the sights of the town including the statue of the Maharajah Duleep Singh and the Nuns Bridges. The walk follows the Little Ouse and takes you around the British Trust for Ornithology reserve around Nunnery Lakes.

You can amble around the reserve spotting Kingfishers, Oystercatchers, Redshanks, Curlews, Lapwings and more, with around 60 species of birds breeding on the site.

Sparrow Hill, Thompson

Take in the beautiful St Martin’s Church in Thompson and Thompson Common, a Norfolk Wildlife Trust Nature Reserve on this walk. The church belonged to the adjacent college of canons which was a small community of priests and is mainly 14th century with an impressive west tower.

More information can be found here: https://www.breckland.gov.uk/article/3986/Walks-in-Breckland

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston Music School students put on a show at Christmas concert

#includeImage($article, 225)

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorcyclist remains in hospital with “serious injuries” following Christmas Day collision on A11

The A11 southbound has been closed near Barton Mills following a serious collision. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists