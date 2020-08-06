Warning after water way covered in blue-green algae

Blue Green Algae at Whitlingham. Picture: Mike Page

Visitors are being warned to be aware of blue-green algae at a popular water spot on the outskirts of Norwich.

Blue Green Algae at Whitlingham. Date: 6 Aug 2020. Picture: Mike Page Blue Green Algae at Whitlingham. Date: 6 Aug 2020. Picture: Mike Page

The management of Whitlingham Broad have placed up posters place around the park after the waterway turned blueish green as seen in these aerial pictures taken by Mike Page.

Contact with the contaminated water can cause rashes, vomiting, fever, stomach pains and headaches in humans and if consumed can pose deadly to dogs and other animals if left untreated.

Prolonged spells of warm weather cause bacteria, called Cyanobacteria, which is naturally present in bodies of water such as the Broads to multiply and bloom.

The blue-greem scum covers the surface of the water and can cause it to change colour.

A spokesman for The Broads Authority, said: “The Authority recommend that if visiting the Broads, members of the public should stay alert for the signs of Blue-green algae, follow any warning signage present and report all suspected sightings using the Bloomin’ Algae app.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson added: “We suspect this is blue-green algae. People are advised to keep away from the water and not allow dogs or other animals to enter. Blue-green algae is potentially fatal for pets and can cause rashes and stomach upsets in people. The lake’s owners have already put up warning signs to make this clear.”