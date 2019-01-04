Rare ‘blood moon’ will be seen from Norfolk

A 'blood moon' rising over Cromer Pier. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2018

It’s a rare spectacle sure to delight sky-watchers.

A blood moon seen at Gorleston in 2015 Picture: Wayne Davey A blood moon seen at Gorleston in 2015 Picture: Wayne Davey

The night of January 20/21 will see a so-called blood moon.

The phenomenon, which usually occurs just twice in every three years, is caused by a lunar eclipse, where the earth’s shadow prevents light from the sun from reaching our nearest celestial neighbour.

Sunlight scatters through the earth’s atmosphere as the three bodies perfectly align, making the moon appear red.

The spectacular event should be visible from Norfolk - provided the skies are clear enough to see the moon.

A 'blue blood moon' sets over Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher A 'blue blood moon' sets over Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

But the bad news for would-be lunar eclipse watchers is the timing. For the skies over our region are not expected to turn red until after 4am on the morning of Monday, January 21.