Search

Advanced search

Rare ‘blood moon’ will be seen from Norfolk

04 January, 2019 - 13:56
A 'blood moon' rising over Cromer Pier. Picture: Antony Kelly

A 'blood moon' rising over Cromer Pier. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

It’s a rare spectacle sure to delight sky-watchers.

A blood moon seen at Gorleston in 2015 Picture: Wayne DaveyA blood moon seen at Gorleston in 2015 Picture: Wayne Davey

The night of January 20/21 will see a so-called blood moon.

The phenomenon, which usually occurs just twice in every three years, is caused by a lunar eclipse, where the earth’s shadow prevents light from the sun from reaching our nearest celestial neighbour.

Sunlight scatters through the earth’s atmosphere as the three bodies perfectly align, making the moon appear red.

The spectacular event should be visible from Norfolk - provided the skies are clear enough to see the moon.

A 'blue blood moon' sets over Beccles. Picture: Nick ButcherA 'blue blood moon' sets over Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

But the bad news for would-be lunar eclipse watchers is the timing. For the skies over our region are not expected to turn red until after 4am on the morning of Monday, January 21.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

Harry Hagger (L) and Conner Martin (R) both stepped in to help with the rescue of children in a fire on Knella Road in Welwyn Garden City. Pictures: Harry Hagger/Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists