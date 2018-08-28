Search

Advanced search

Rare bird pays winter visit to Norfolk canal

PUBLISHED: 15:31 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 03 January 2019

The black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm Ducker

The black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm Ducker

A rare winter visitor is causing quite a stir at a Norfolk beauty spot.

The black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm DuckerThe black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm Ducker

At least one little bird called a black-bellied dipper has been seen over the past week along the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, at spots including Ebridge Mill and Briggate.

These images of the bird seen going for a swim and perched on the water’s edge were taken by taken by Malcolm Ducker.

And more photos of a black-bellied dipper in the area, possibly the same bird, have also been posted to the website www.rarebirdalert.co.uk in the past few days by Gary Loader and David Bryant.

The bird, whose scientific name is Cinclus cinclus cinclus, often sits by the water, bobbing its head beneath the surface, which is how it got its name.

The black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm DuckerThe black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm Ducker

They usually reside in Scandinavia, western France, northwestern Spain, Corsica and Sardinia, and rarely visit the British Isles over winter.

-Have you seen a rare bird? Email your stories and photos to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists