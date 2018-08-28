Rare bird pays winter visit to Norfolk canal

The black-bellied dipper. Picture: Malcolm Ducker

A rare winter visitor is causing quite a stir at a Norfolk beauty spot.

At least one little bird called a black-bellied dipper has been seen over the past week along the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, at spots including Ebridge Mill and Briggate.

These images of the bird seen going for a swim and perched on the water’s edge were taken by taken by Malcolm Ducker.

And more photos of a black-bellied dipper in the area, possibly the same bird, have also been posted to the website www.rarebirdalert.co.uk in the past few days by Gary Loader and David Bryant.

The bird, whose scientific name is Cinclus cinclus cinclus, often sits by the water, bobbing its head beneath the surface, which is how it got its name.

They usually reside in Scandinavia, western France, northwestern Spain, Corsica and Sardinia, and rarely visit the British Isles over winter.

