Bearded dragon spotted in Norfolk garden

You don't see one of these in your garden every day.

Clare Denoff, from Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market spotted a brightly coloured bearded dragon in her flower beds on Saturday.

Ms Denoff said: "I was sat outside and I could not believe what I saw- it was not a dog or a cat- but a bright orange and yellow bearded dragon.

"It was merrily running across the grass and I thought: 'Oh my goodness where has it come from."

The uninvited reptile used the garden as its very own playground and hotel- staying overnight.

Following unsuccessful attempts to find the owner, the freeloader was gently coaxed into a cat box and taken to Vet4pets in King's Lynn on Sunday. It is subsequently being cared for by a vet.

"It was so bizarre but also amazing that it turned up on the hottest day of the year. I'd happily babysit again but I would like prior warning next time."