Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bearded dragon spotted in Norfolk garden

PUBLISHED: 13:49 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 01 July 2019

Bearded dragon spotted in garden in Downham Market Picture: Clare Denoff

Bearded dragon spotted in garden in Downham Market Picture: Clare Denoff

Archant

You don't see one of these in your garden every day.

Clare Denoff, from Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market spotted a brightly coloured bearded dragon in her flower beds on Saturday.

Ms Denoff said: "I was sat outside and I could not believe what I saw- it was not a dog or a cat- but a bright orange and yellow bearded dragon.

You may also want to watch:

"It was merrily running across the grass and I thought: 'Oh my goodness where has it come from."

The uninvited reptile used the garden as its very own playground and hotel- staying overnight.

Following unsuccessful attempts to find the owner, the freeloader was gently coaxed into a cat box and taken to Vet4pets in King's Lynn on Sunday. It is subsequently being cared for by a vet.

"It was so bizarre but also amazing that it turned up on the hottest day of the year. I'd happily babysit again but I would like prior warning next time."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Krul offers insight into Colney revamp as Canaries players return for pre-season

One of the new buildings at Norwich City's Colney Training Centre, as shown by goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter

£1m fraudster hid £20,000 from his victims

Peter Jones was sentanced to four years eight months in prison for charged with the theft of almost £800,000 following an investigation into his employment with a wills, probate and inheritance services company in Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists