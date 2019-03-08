Search

Norfolk beach walk to remember missing dogs

PUBLISHED: 09:21 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 24 March 2019

Rio went missing on Winterton beach this time last year. Picture: supplied by Caroline Cooke

Archant

A beach walk is being held on the Norfolk coast to remember a dog that was lost a year ago and other pets that have gone missing.

The event, which has been organised by Caroline Cooke, starts at Winterton-on-Sea at 11.30am on Sunday, March 24.

Rio, a handsome English pointer, went missing from the dunes area in Winterton during a family walk on a Sunday afternoon, March 25, 2018.

Ms Cooke said: “Our walk is to highlight Rio’s disappearance and other dogs that are missing, stolen or lost.

“I’m hoping to set up an area where posters and information on missing, lost and stolen dogs can be displayed.

“Joining us on March 24 will be the organisers of walking for Daisy and Jet, a walk I attended last year through Norwich, along with Helen Jermy, co-ordinator from Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Lost charity.”

Rio was six years old when he was lost. He is microchipped and neutered and has very distinctive “two dot” markings on his head.

His owners are a French family, who were on holiday at the time.

After he went missing, a search was carried out involving a drone and a plane and notices and signs were put up in the area.

Rio’s plight was also highlighted on the national Dog Lost website.

Lynda Lutner, Rio’s owner said: “It has been one of the hardest times in my life. I suppose the not knowing is the hardest thing, I can’t grieve properly because there is always that little hope he will turn up one day.

“Heartbreaking doesn’t come near, life will never be the same again. My whole world was turned upside down and the sinking feeling that every dog owner knows, when their dog goes missing just has never gone away.”

Dog walkers are urged to meet at the beach dunes car park in Beach road, Winterton, NR29 4AJ.

If you have any information on Rio, call Dog Lost on 0844 800 3220 quoting dog ID 127089.

