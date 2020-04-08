Bat with injured wing saved after being found in car park

An injured bat which was unable to fly is now in the care of the RSPCA after a passer-by found the mammal in a car park.

The bat was saved by a member of the public after they discovered it at the Old Vicarage car park in Kings Lynn, on Saturday April 4.

After calling the RSPCA’s emergency line, the rescuer was advised to keep the bat safe until dusk in the hope that it would fly away when it got dark.

But when the bat did not move, RSPCA inspector, Jason Finch, was called to help.

He said: “The caller did the right thing in keeping the bat safe until dusk, and seeing if he was able to fly.

“Wild animals benefit from having as little contact with us humans as possible, and if he was able to fly off that would have been the best for him.

“However, he was clearly in need of help when he still wasn’t able to fly that evening, so I collected him in a box from outside the caller’s home, and took him to RSPCA East Winch wildlife centre.

“After being examined, it seems he has a tear to the very fine skin on one of his wings, but with some rest and care, he is otherwise bright and alert, and should make a good recovery and be able to be released in time.

“He was lucky to have been found by the person who called us for help, they undoubtedly saved his life.”

The RSPCA says fully grown bats are often mistaken for baby bats due to their small size, but if a member of the public suspects they have found one they are advised to call the Bat Conservation Trust, on 0345 130 0228, which can put them in touch with a local bat carer.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus the RSPCA has called on animal lovers for support as it is experiencing a strain on its centres and staff on the frontline.

To help the charity through this challenging time, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.