Basking shark seen off Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 10:28 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 October 2019
Archant
A basking shark has been sighted off the Norfolk coast.
Wildlife lovers say the creature was sighted off Titchwell, near Hunstanton, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Norfolk Cetaceans blog said: "Not a Cetacean but of great interest was a basking shark 500m off Titchwell heading west seen by Quentin Given at 2pm and watched for 15 minutes." Basking sharks have occasionally been seen in Norfolk in recent years. In August one was sighted off Cromer Pier.
Another was seen last November, off Walcott.
The creatures, which can grow to more than 10m in length, feed on plankton.