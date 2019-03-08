Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies. Archant

A basking shark has been sighted off the Norfolk coast.

Wildlife lovers say the creature was sighted off Titchwell, near Hunstanton, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Norfolk Cetaceans blog said: "Not a Cetacean but of great interest was a basking shark 500m off Titchwell heading west seen by Quentin Given at 2pm and watched for 15 minutes." Basking sharks have occasionally been seen in Norfolk in recent years. In August one was sighted off Cromer Pier.

Another was seen last November, off Walcott.

The creatures, which can grow to more than 10m in length, feed on plankton.