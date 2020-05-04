Search

WATCH: Baby armadillos born at Banham Zoo - can you help name them?

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 04 May 2020

Armadillo babies at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham Zoo

Armadillo babies at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo

Animal lovers are being given the chance to support a Norfolk zoo and name two of its hairy new arrivals.

Armadillo babies at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham ZooArmadillo babies at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham Zoo

Lockdown forced Banham Zoo to close its doors, but nothing can stop nature taking its course - and keepers have been celebrating the birth of two large hairy armadillos.

The twins are the second successful breeding from Banham Zoo’s Melanie and Pedro, and keepers have confirmed the pair are showing “excellent” parenting skills.

Large hairy armadillos are primarily nocturnal and dig burrows for shelter during the day.

They feed on ants, worms and other invertebrates and have been known to live for up to 23 years in captivity.

Armadillo babies at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham ZooArmadillo babies at Banham Zoo. Picture: Banham Zoo

Mike Woolham, animal manager at Banham Zoo, said: “Our new arrivals are doing well, and we are all celebrating their birth as it is only the second time an armadillo has been successfully born at the zoo.

“The yet to be named pups are growing quickly and are little bundles of energy, are very active within their nesting box and it will not be long before they are out exploring the rest of their habitat with their parents.”

The births come as the zoo has been trying to raise critical funds so it can carry on caring for its animals, despite losing 90pc of its income through closing its gates to visitors.

And after a spate of new arrivals, including a milky eagle owl chick, a pygmy marmoset, three pygmy goats, two African spoonbills, and four sun conures, Banham Zoo needs more support than ever.

Now the public are being given the chance to help keepers carry on giving vital care and be in the running to name the new armadillo pups.

For a minimum £5 donation the chosen winners will be able to name one pup, which will then be registered on the Zoological Information Management System and will be on permanent record.

The winners will also be invited to come to the zoo and meet the armadillos to see their chosen names displayed in its animal theatre.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia will approve the winning name for each armadillo after the competition closing date on June 14.

For more information visit Banham Zoo’s competition page: https://bit.ly/2z76LLP

