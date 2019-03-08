Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Ice blocks, frozen fish and sprinklers: keeping Banham Zoo animals cool

PUBLISHED: 10:48 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 July 2019

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Norfolk may be experiencing the temperatures like those more usual in Africa but even animals adapted for the sweltering savannahs need to cool off sometimes.

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Keepers at Banham Zoo have been using a range of methods to ensure their 2,000 animals from around the world are not getting all hot and bothered.

With temperatures nudging 37°C in Norfolk ice blocks, frozen fish and sprinklers are just some of the things they using to keep things chilled.

But unlike humans who have a tendency to underestimate the heat, animals have an inbuilt common sense when it comes to soaring temperatures.

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Pictured: Mike Woolham, Animal Manager. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Pictured: Mike Woolham, Animal Manager. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Michael Woolam, animal manager at Banham Zoo, said: "When we get temperatures like this the animals will naturally seek out shade and conserve their energy. They probably have more sense than many people: you don't see many sunburnt animals!"

Mr Woolam said the most commonly asked question in hot weather is how do the penguins cope? "There are only three penguin species that come from the Antarctic, all the others come from tropical climates," he explains.

"Our penguins come from Africa, so this is just normal for them. That goes for a lot of our animals. Meercats are used to these temperatures, Grevy's zebra come from Kenya, and giraffes are adapted for it.

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"The emu come from Australia but we give them a sprinkler and they really love that. When you put it on they go over and sit in it and then roll on their sides.

"Some of the animals like the snow leopards and the tigers have got ponds. Tigers particularly like to go in their pond when it gets very hot.

"Also the snow leopards and the pandas have got what we call cool shelves, two pieces of wood with a gap that we can slide frozen trays of ice into."

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Meanwhile Banham's sea lions are given fish frozen into ice blocks. "You do have to be careful giving frozen food to animals, it is not good to feed them large quantities, but for an animal like a sea lion to get three or four sprats frozen isn't harmful," said Mr Woolam.

The animals he most worries about are his team of keepers.

He said: "They are working outside all day and it does take it toll. The animals can sit in the shade and chill out. They don't have clean an enclosure or do any mowing or strimming!"

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Animals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria PertusaAnimals at Banham Zoo are keeping cool in the hot weather. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

‘It’s a tragedy they have had to ask’: Cash-strapped school asks parents for help with summer repairs

Kelvin and Hannah Colbourn with children Nell and Mollie, who is a pupil at Avnue Junior School in Norwich, The family is supporting the school's plea for parents to help with general maintenance over the summer. Picture: Hannah Colbourn

Man jailed after telling Norwich witness ‘I’m going to sort you out’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Long delays on the A11 at Thickthorn

There are delays and heavy traffic on the A11 near Thickthorn. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Goats on a slope in Cromer could win council national awards

Cromer's famous Bagot goats. Photo: North Norfolk District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists