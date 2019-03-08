Couple upset over stench from notorious chicken factory after animal waste left untouched for three days

Banham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A couple claim to have struggled to breathe due to an overwhelming smell caused by animal waste left uncollected for three days at a nearby chicken factory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Banham Poultry signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Banham Poultry signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dianne Smith, who lives on New North Road in Attleborough, said she was woken by the stench at around 1.30am on Friday, July 24.

Concerned, she contacted the Environment Agency, which confirmed the odour was coming from the Banham Poultry factory on nearby Station Road.

An officer visited the site and discovered there had been a delay to the factory's waste collection, meaning a trailed filled with animal waste had not been emptied since 5am on Wednesday, despite the heat wave.

The factory was informed it must remove the waste and was given two non-compliances for the incident. However, when the officer checked back that afternoon, no action had been taken.

Eventually the trailer, which had been untouched for more than 38 hours, was emptied at 8pm Friday night.

You may also want to watch:

It is the latest in a string of complaints against the factory made by people in the town.

Banham Poultry manager, Paul Rossouw, said the issue was resolved as quickly as possible and a contingency plan had been put in place to prevent reoccurrence.

He added: "We take all complaints against the site very seriously and when issues arise, we act as quickly as we can to resolve them. The Company is and has investing heavily in the site recently and will continue to make improvements in the coming months."

But Mrs Smith said the consistent problems with odour from the factory were making life unbearable in the town.

She said: "We haven't been able to open our windows all summer. That night it was too hot to keep them closed, but the smell was frightening. It hurts your throat to breathe it in. I'm not angry; I am just despondent because the financial penalties they are facing don't seem to be a deterrent."

The environment agency said it was gathering evidence which could be used against the company in an enforcement case and that it had increased inspections and assessments of the site.

They added: "We have seen improvements at the site in infrastructure, management and procedures, however we are aware that odour remains an issue for local residents and we are committed to ensuring that Banham Poultry undertake further improvements."