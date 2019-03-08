Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Factory under fire again as 'foul flesh smell' floods homes

PUBLISHED: 06:45 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 01 May 2019

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

Families in a Norfolk town say they are growing impatient as their homes are once again hit by a “rotting flesh smell” from a nearby factory.

Banham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Poultry, whose processing plant is a short walk from Attleborough town centre, is once again under fire for failing to address a foul odour emanating from its factory on Station Road.

Ekaterina Aleksandrova lives on New North  Road with her two  children and said the stench ruined their Easter bank holiday.

She said: “I was with the kids in town and in the garden. I could smell it everywhere – sulphur, and rotting birds. There have been all kinds of rumours about it and no resolution.”

Banham Poultry were contacted but declined to comment.

On February 5, nearly 50 people attended a public meeting at Connaught  Hall in Attleborough to discuss their concerns with county councillor Rhodri Oliver.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Oliver subsequently met officers from Environmental Health, who admitted there had been serious breaches by Banham Poultry after filtration equipment failed in January.

The councillor said: “We want to see more clarity from Banham Poultry management about where the problems are coming from.

“Medium term, we want to know when the factory will leave the town. It remains our position that having an abattoir in centre of town is inappropriate.”

As well as complaints about the smell, people have reported lorries spilling foul-smelling waste on pavements, an increase in rats in the town and alarms being set off in the factory in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Oliver said the Environment Agency was in the process of assessing which breaches were serious enough to warrant using enforcement powers against the company.

But people in Attleborough said their concerns were growing for future residents following the announcement that 4,000 new homes could be built just metres from the factory.

Henry Thomas, who lives on Buckenham Road, said: “The new houses are right next door to Banham Poultry and the buyers will likely have no idea how unbearable the stench is. I feel for them, especially if they have young families. It just is not acceptable.”

Mr Oliver said a second public meeting would be held in May and that representatives from Banham Poultry and the Environment Agency would be in attendance.

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Teen subjected neighbours to months of aggressive banging and knocking on walls

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Charity wins £5.2m contract to run surviving Norfolk children’s centres

Protesters against the closure of children's centres march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists