Factory under fire again as 'foul flesh smell' floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

Families in a Norfolk town say they are growing impatient as their homes are once again hit by a “rotting flesh smell” from a nearby factory.

Banham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Banham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Poultry, whose processing plant is a short walk from Attleborough town centre, is once again under fire for failing to address a foul odour emanating from its factory on Station Road.

Ekaterina Aleksandrova lives on New North Road with her two children and said the stench ruined their Easter bank holiday.

She said: “I was with the kids in town and in the garden. I could smell it everywhere – sulphur, and rotting birds. There have been all kinds of rumours about it and no resolution.”

Banham Poultry were contacted but declined to comment.

On February 5, nearly 50 people attended a public meeting at Connaught Hall in Attleborough to discuss their concerns with county councillor Rhodri Oliver.

Mr Oliver subsequently met officers from Environmental Health, who admitted there had been serious breaches by Banham Poultry after filtration equipment failed in January.

The councillor said: “We want to see more clarity from Banham Poultry management about where the problems are coming from.

“Medium term, we want to know when the factory will leave the town. It remains our position that having an abattoir in centre of town is inappropriate.”

As well as complaints about the smell, people have reported lorries spilling foul-smelling waste on pavements, an increase in rats in the town and alarms being set off in the factory in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Oliver said the Environment Agency was in the process of assessing which breaches were serious enough to warrant using enforcement powers against the company.

But people in Attleborough said their concerns were growing for future residents following the announcement that 4,000 new homes could be built just metres from the factory.

Henry Thomas, who lives on Buckenham Road, said: “The new houses are right next door to Banham Poultry and the buyers will likely have no idea how unbearable the stench is. I feel for them, especially if they have young families. It just is not acceptable.”

Mr Oliver said a second public meeting would be held in May and that representatives from Banham Poultry and the Environment Agency would be in attendance.