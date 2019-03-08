Search

'Don't touch!' Bin bags of cannabis fly-tipped in village

PUBLISHED: 15:29 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 09 November 2019

Bags of cannabis roots have been fly-tipped at Wrentham, Suffolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Residents are being told not to touch a clutch of bin bags full of cannabis roots, which have been dumped in a village.

Bags of cannabis roots have been fly-tipped at Wrentham, Suffolk Photo: East Suffolk CouncilBags of cannabis roots have been fly-tipped at Wrentham, Suffolk Photo: East Suffolk Council

The bags materials were dumped in Wrentham, just under two miles from Henstead where a similar fly-tip was found in August this year.

More cannabis roots were then discovered dumped in Kessingland in September, which is just four miles from Wrentham where the latest fly-tipping incident occured.

It is believed the newest incident is thrown away cannabis roots again, although the full contents need to be examined.

Posting to their Facebook page on Friday, November 8, East Suffolk Council (ESC) said: "We have been made aware of a large fly-tipping incident in Wrentham.

"Officers from East Suffolk Norse have visited the site and are undertaking a full investigation. As always, we would ask passers-by not to touch the waste due to the materials which have been dumped.

"As with all incidents of reported fly-tipping, we will do everything possible to identify, and prosecute, those responsible."

A picture shows the rubbish cordoned off by tape and left with an "authorities aware" sign.

East Suffolk Council have been contacted for comment.

