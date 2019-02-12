Badger found with serious head injury is recovering in RSPCA care

Badger was rushed to the East Winch Wildlife Centre with a massive wound on his head. Photo: RSPCA RSPCA

A badger found suffering with a nasty head wound is recovering at a specialist RSPCA wildlife centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The adult badger was taken to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn on Sunday February 24 by an animal collection officer.

Sue Levings, who works at the RSPCA East Winch, said: “This poor badger has really been through it. Once we checked him over we realised he also has a wound on his rump, so if he hadn’t been found when he was, the chances of him surviving would have been very slim.

“We’re continuing to monitor him carefully as he is very poorly. He has been having antibiotics and pain relief and is eating well, so we are hopeful he will continue to make a good recovery.”

Anyone who finds a sick and injured animal should contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.