Search

Advanced search

Conservation group prepares to defend under-threat Norfolk woodland

18 November, 2018 - 06:00
The Blofield and District Conservation Group (BADCOG) planted Clarke’s Wood, at Shack Lane, in 1984 following the construction of the A47. Photo: Luke Powell

The Blofield and District Conservation Group (BADCOG) planted Clarke’s Wood, at Shack Lane, in 1984 following the construction of the A47. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Members of a Blofield conservation group are preparing to defend an under-threat woodland they planted more than 30 years ago.

The Blofield and District Conservation Group (BADCOG) planted Clarke’s Wood, at Shack Lane, in 1984 following the construction of the A47.

But earlier this year members applied to protect the woodland with a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) after the land was sold and concerns were raised about its future.

The TPO was granted in July, but it prompted an objection from the new landowner who said he was being “unfairly treated”.

An appeal against the order has now been made and will be heard at the Broadland District Council offices on Wednesday.

BADCOG’s chairman Ernest Hoyos said: “It was the change in ownership that made us apply for the TPO.

“We don’t know what the new owner might want to do and if there is no TPO, and they want to do something with the land, the first thing to go could be the trees.”

TPOs are put in place by local authorities and prevent protected trees from being cut down.

Mr Hoyos said the woodland contains around 50 to 100 trees, which include oak, hazel and scots pine.

A report which will go before Broadland’s appeal panel said the woodland provides a “significant wildlife habitat and ecological value to the site”.

However, in his objection to the order, landowner John Cole said: “The land has sat there for approximately 30 years with no restrictions, but within one week of me purchasing the land, the order was placed upon every tree on the land.

“This in turn makes me feel like my family and I are being targeted and pushed out of the village.”

Mr Cole said he felt as though he was being “unfairly treated”, and asked why no restrictions had been put in place with the previous owner.

Responding to the objection, Broadland’s tree officer said the TPO was made following the council’s usual process and was not a targeted approach.

BADCOG chairman Mr Hoyos said the woodland had been named after the previous landowner, who allowed volunteers to plant the trees 34 years ago.

Blofield Parish Council has also submitted a statement to Broadland in support of the woodland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Car collides with train on North Norfolk railway line

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

Eight officers, three police cars and three vans called to drunken street brawl

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Updated Street powder mystery which sealed off parts of town centre solved

Part of King's Lynn town centre was closed off by police and firefighters after an unknown white powder was found in a number of locations Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Another two minutes and it could have been a different story’- Quick actions of firefighters prevent serious blaze in village

The fire service prevented a garage fire on Mill Lane in Carbrooke from developing into something more serious. Picture: Dan Bennett

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Car collides with train on North Norfolk railway line

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Conservation group prepares to defend under-threat Norfolk woodland

The Blofield and District Conservation Group (BADCOG) planted Clarke’s Wood, at Shack Lane, in 1984 following the construction of the A47. Photo: Luke Powell

Matthew Peek of Barclays: Is a management buyout right for your business?

A management buyout might be the right exit strategy for your business - and a way to reward hard-working staff. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated Costa opens new shop in North Walsham

Costa Coffee staff from L-R. Arron Smith, Jack Tindall, Naomi Clarke, Emmie Cole and Delroy Daniels with (centre) Deputy Mayor Mary Seward and Mayor Barry Hester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast