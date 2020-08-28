Developers of £35m lakeside resort pledge to listen to villagers’ concerns

Picture: Baca Architects

Developers behind plans for a lakeside leisure resort on a former quarry say they are happy to discuss villagers’ concerns.

Ashwicken Lake, near King's Lynn, where developers hope to build a leisure resort with floating holiday lodges Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Farm Leisure wants to transform Ashwicken Lake, near King’s Lynn, into an eco-wellness resort with 154 floating and waterside holiday lodges.

It says the 200-acre development would bring 260 jobs and £8m a year into west Norfolk’s economy.

But people living near the lake fear it would being hundreds of extra cars to narrow lanes around the site.

They say the former quarry workings have been colonised by a wealth of wildlife since they were flooded around a decade ago.

Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Farm Leisure said it wanted local people to have their say and had delivered more than 500 public consultation brochures.

It said the brochure contained a traditional feedback form and free post envelope to enable all local residents’ voices to be heard.

It said it had also set up a public consultation webinar, which people could register for at www.wickenwater.com.

A spokesman said: “We understand that a number of people have concerns about the impact the resort may have on local roads.

Picture: Baca Architects

“We’re exploring a range of options including localised road widening, traffic management measures and mini-bus shuttle to Kings Lynn. In addition we anticipate that our proposals will reduce the risk of flooding on Church Road.”

He added a forthcoming planning application would include detailed drawings of proposed road improvements, an environmental impact assessment, a full transport assessment and a travel plan, drawn up after discussions with Norfolk County Council and Highways England.

“We now want to engage with the local community on these issues prior to making the planning submission to address local concerns wherever we can,” the spokesman said.

“Care for and enjoyment of the local environment is at the heart of our plans for an eco-wellness resort. The resort will help conserve and promote the local environment, it will provide a biodiversity net gain and enable many more people to enjoy the lake and all it has to offer.

“A sustainable lifestyle will be promoted with the use of electric on-site vehicles and water taxis, in addition to villas that will have ultra-low energy demands.”