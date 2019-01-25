Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

What is Aquascaping? All you need to know about the new craze sweeping the UK

25 January, 2019 - 11:31
Aquascaping of a freshwater aquarium. Photo: Getty Images

Aquascaping of a freshwater aquarium. Photo: Getty Images

Foto_by_M

Have you heard of Aquascaping?

Aquascaping is a craft that started in Japan and is becoming increasingly popular in this country.

The hobby involves arranging aquatic plants, rocks, driftwood and other objects in an aquarium to build a natural environment – free of plastic objects – for fish to live in.

Many people say they find aquascaping therapeutic and a good way to relieve the stresses of busy modern life.

It is essentially a form of underwater gardening, and the design, structure, and scale of aquascapes can vary greatly.

Competitions for aquascaping have been running for several years now, with one of the most prestigious being the International Aquatic Plants Layout Contest.

The nature based art requires patience and dedication for the best results, and once an aquascape is designed it will continue to grow and mature.

The general advice is that beginners start with small tanks as it is easier to maintain the scape and prevent pollution taking over.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen arrives at West Newton Village Hall, where she made her appeal over Brexit Picture: Sonya Duncan

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by minibus in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Police make all officers ‘uniform-ready’ in Brexit planning and fears of fall-out from fuel shortages

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists