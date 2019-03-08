Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

What is the pink moon and when will it rise?

PUBLISHED: 11:23 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 18 April 2019

The first full moon of April is commonly known as the pink moon. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first full moon of April is commonly known as the pink moon. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The April full moon is almost upon us, but why is it called the pink moon and when will it arrive?

January skies were haunted by the blood moon, in February we had the snow moon and tomorrow (Friday, April 19) the pink moon will rise over East Anglia.

Those who are hoping to see the moon actually turn pink, however, will be disappointed as the April full moon is named after the time of year pink phlox wildflowers bloom in North America rather than the colour of the moon itself.

The pink moon is not a supermoon but if skies are clear skygazers will still have an easy time viewing it on Good Friday, with the full moon phase starting around noon and the most vivid sights after dark.

As well as its colourful title, the first full moon of April is also known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon depending on the part of the world, culture and landscape.

There are 13 full moons in 2019 and the next will occur on Saturday, May 18.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in building on industrial estate

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in building on industrial estate

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

War graves project to honour soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memories Carved in Stone, led by Access Community Trust, will honour soldiers from Lowestoft and beyond who died in the First World War. Picture: Access Community Trust

Business owners fear six years of disruption as work begins on estate

Staff members and business owners from Meteor Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists