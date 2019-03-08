What is the pink moon and when will it rise?

The first full moon of April is commonly known as the pink moon. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The April full moon is almost upon us, but why is it called the pink moon and when will it arrive?

January skies were haunted by the blood moon, in February we had the snow moon and tomorrow (Friday, April 19) the pink moon will rise over East Anglia.

Those who are hoping to see the moon actually turn pink, however, will be disappointed as the April full moon is named after the time of year pink phlox wildflowers bloom in North America rather than the colour of the moon itself.

The pink moon is not a supermoon but if skies are clear skygazers will still have an easy time viewing it on Good Friday, with the full moon phase starting around noon and the most vivid sights after dark.

As well as its colourful title, the first full moon of April is also known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon depending on the part of the world, culture and landscape.

There are 13 full moons in 2019 and the next will occur on Saturday, May 18.