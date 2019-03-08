Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Cost of Acle Bridge visitor centre soars as site revealed as too small

PUBLISHED: 11:48 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 11 March 2019

How the visitor centre would look. Critics want something more modest and cheaper, but the Broads Authority want a landmark building. Photo: Broads Authority

How the visitor centre would look. Critics want something more modest and cheaper, but the Broads Authority want a landmark building. Photo: Broads Authority

Broads Authority

The cost of building a landmark visitor centre in the heart of Broads has doubled in less than a year.

The centre is too large for the site, meaning the authority needs to buy nearby farmland. Photo: Broads AuthorityThe centre is too large for the site, meaning the authority needs to buy nearby farmland. Photo: Broads Authority

The Broads Authority hopes that developing the attraction at Acle Bridge will boost tourism and get the public thinking about climate change.

But a report leaked to this newspaper reveals some serious challenges.

The centre would need to attract around 90,000 visitors a year to bring in enough money through parking charges and a cafe.

The site is also too small for the centre, meaning the Authority needs to buy neighbouring farmland.

How the cafe inside the centre would look. Photo: Broads AuthorityHow the cafe inside the centre would look. Photo: Broads Authority

The total project costs are also unknown, the Authority said.

When it launched a design competition for the centre last year the budget was £750,000, but several different sources have said the number is now twice that at £1.5m.

It is in discussion with the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership for some of that money.

Critics also point out the building would have to be constructed on a floodplain and the Authority would be asked to judge its own application.

Acle Bridge is a popular mooring spot. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYAcle Bridge is a popular mooring spot. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Paul Rice, who is a member of the planning committee, said: “I’m not sure it is the right location and I’m concerned about where the funding would come from.”

Lana Hempsall, who represents Broadland Council on the Authority, added: “This building in its current form has never come in front of members for formal approval nor have members formally approved or voted on a budget but the chief executive is pressing ahead regardless.”

But chief executive John Packman said: “Members are updated on progress at every meeting.

“The Authority will follow its normal practice in determining its own planning applications by using an external planning consultant.

“The building is designed to demonstrate sustainable development principles.

“The project is intended to encourage people to appreciate and care for our National Park and increase understanding of the potential impacts of climate change, sea level rise and the actions we can all take to mitigate the impact of these future challenges.”

He added the centre had been designed to be higher than the flood plain.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Snow and ice warning remains in place for East

A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford in January. A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the East of England on Monday morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk employers find £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Snow and ice warning remains in place for East

A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford in January. A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the East of England on Monday morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk employers find £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Norfolk employers find £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned from Norwich City’s Swansea win – Jamal, Emi, sacking and sound

Teemu Pukki takes a moment with the advertising hoardings, as Norwich City beat Swansea to earn their 21st victory and remain top of the Championship with 10 games to go. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich slimmer with MS loses 6 stone in a year

Neil Ferris before he lost six stone by joining his local Slimming World group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists