Acid barrels wash up at Snettisham

The barrels which were found at Snettisham Picture: Hunstanton coastguard Archant

More acid barrels have been washed up by the tide on a Norfolk beach.

The 200L blue containers were found between Snettisham and Heacham on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to remove them from the shore and make the scene safe.

Hunstanton coastguard posted on Facebook: Paged by Humber [coastguard HQ] to two blue barrels containing sulphuric acid labels which had washed up on the beach at Snettisham, when on scene, one barrel was empty and the other was full.

“Norfolk fire and rescue service attended and put the blue barrels in an over barrel and took them off the beach to a safe area ready for disposal. Team was then stood down.”

A number of similar containers have washed up in recent weeks. The coastguard team added: “Please if you come across any barrels like these on our beaches, dial 999 and ask for coastguard as the contents have been tested and came back as acidic.”