Search

Advanced search

Acid barrels wash up at Snettisham

PUBLISHED: 08:55 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:55 12 December 2018

The barrels which were found at Snettisham Picture: Hunstanton coastguard

The barrels which were found at Snettisham Picture: Hunstanton coastguard

Archant

More acid barrels have been washed up by the tide on a Norfolk beach.

The 200L blue containers were found between Snettisham and Heacham on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to remove them from the shore and make the scene safe.

Hunstanton coastguard posted on Facebook: Paged by Humber [coastguard HQ] to two blue barrels containing sulphuric acid labels which had washed up on the beach at Snettisham, when on scene, one barrel was empty and the other was full.

“Norfolk fire and rescue service attended and put the blue barrels in an over barrel and took them off the beach to a safe area ready for disposal. Team was then stood down.”

A number of similar containers have washed up in recent weeks. The coastguard team added: “Please if you come across any barrels like these on our beaches, dial 999 and ask for coastguard as the contents have been tested and came back as acidic.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

MP’s bill to end ‘shameful’ cannabis criminalisation in close defeat ahead of Brexit debate

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb calling for cannabis legalisation in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of popular Norfolk photographer adjourned

Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Poll Vote of no confidence in prime minister Theresa May is triggered - but she gets backing from East Anglian MPs

Prime minister Theresa May is facing a no confidence vote in her leadership. Photo: PA
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast