Delays after A47 closed in both directions for two hours

Drivers were hit by delays on the A47 this evening after the road was partially closed in both directions for around two hours.

A collision between a red Vauxhall Astra and a silver Suzuki Liana near Blofield led to the offside lane in each direction being closed shortly before 5pm.

The Astra had ended up in the central reservation and had to be recovered.

Norfolk Police said they were called by a member of the public and paramedics had already attended the scene.

The road was reopened by 6.50pm.