Delays on A11 and A47 as police escort yacht mould through Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:20 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 17 May 2019

Motorists are advised they may experience delays on 17 May at 9:15am, as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

The blade, 5m wide, 16.6m long and 4.2m tall yacht mould weighing 44,000kg will move from Ross-Shire to Great Yarmouth Port, South Beach Parade.

The route will be as follows:

A14 Cambs Border - A11 - B1085 Red Lodge - A11 - A47 - A12 - Pasteur Rd - Bridge Rd - Haven Bridge - Hall Quay - South Quay - Southgates Rd - South Denes Rd - South Beach Parade - Local Roads to Site

