WATCH: The moment a herd of 50 stags crosses A11

PUBLISHED: 08:02 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 21 April 2020

A herd of 50 stags were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Archant

When travelling around our county, it’s fairly common to see all sorts of wildlife.

Watching a stag or two lope around, for example, is a tremendous sight, but a herd of 50 of them using one of Norfolk’s busiest roads is something else entirely.

But that’s what one man witnessed, as a large congregation of the majestic creatures crossed the A11 – which was far more empty than usual due to government restrictions.

Steve Maddams, 37, a first responder for the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), was on shift on Monday evening when he witnessed the “amazing” sight near the exit for Ketteringham.

He said: “While on shift as a NARS first responder, I was coming along the A11 and saw a herd of 50 stags by the road.

“Next minute, they are on the A11 and ran towards Hethersett across the fields – it was amazing to see.

“Coincidentally we saw them by our house in the countryside near Wreningham earlier in the day, which makes me think they may have got out of a country estate somewhere.”

