Search

Advanced search

‘A new economic dawn’ - More than £43m to be pumped into protecting coastal town from flooding

PUBLISHED: 06:50 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:50 14 July 2020

Waves crash over Lowestoft during the 2013 storm surge, Picture: Nick Butcher

Waves crash over Lowestoft during the 2013 storm surge, Picture: Nick Butcher

Tens of millions of pounds are to be pumped into protecting the country’s most easterly point from flooding in a bid to usher in “a new economic dawn” for the town.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council. Picture: East Suffolk ConservativesSteve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives

The government has announced that East Suffolk Council is to receive more than £43m to build tidal flood walls and a tidal barrier to protect Lowestoft from flooding.

The award is the largest chunk of a £170m war chest geared at protecting homes, businesses and jobs from flooding by 2027.

The £43,486,439 share will fund an innovative flood defence programme, which will see glass flood walls built at South Pier, aiming to protect the town for generations to come.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “Lowestoft is worth investing in. Its location on the coast and the flood risks that presents have been preventing it from becoming one of the UK’s greatest economic successes.

Waves crash over Lowestoft during the 2013 storm surge. Picture: Nick ButcherWaves crash over Lowestoft during the 2013 storm surge. Picture: Nick Butcher

“The award of this funding will allow us to protect people and their hopes and, significantly, reduce the risk of flooding to more than 825 businesses, unlocking further growth, creating jobs and apprenticeships and securing the future of Lowestoft for generations to come.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gallant added that it is hoped the new defences will safeguard the town from repeats of the 2013 storm surge, which saw it devastated by flooding.

He added: “Lowestoft has had no formal flood defences and was severely impacted by the 2013 storm surge.

Flooding in Lowestoft on the night of the storm surge in December 2013. Picture: Mick HowesFlooding in Lowestoft on the night of the storm surge in December 2013. Picture: Mick Howes

“The tidal barrier and sea walls will prevent the devastating floods we experienced in December 2013 happening again.

“We see this award of funding as heralding a new economic dawn for our town, our people and our businesses.”

The government’s investment will also see almost £4m used to fund a flood management scheme in Benacre and Kessingland.

Announcing the fund, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Last winter I saw for myself the misery and upheaval that flooding can bring to lives and livelihoods and I said we would do more to help people.

“This long-term plan will help push back the flood waters and protect hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and livelihoods.

Work on the scheme is expected to get under way in 2021, with a target completion date of 2023.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Family sell seven-bedroom house with farm in 500 acres for £6.5m

Sco Ruston Hall, which is included in the Hall Farm sale including the house, outbuildings and land. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Face covering in shops to be made mandatory - and those without them could be fined

Prime minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask, which will soon be mandatory to do in shops and supermarkets. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Pub to increase workforce as marquee-with-a-view is a hit

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Most Read

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Part of A47 closed after seven vehicle crash

The A47 was closed after a collision involving seven cars near Chalk Farm Picture: Google

Pub to increase workforce as marquee-with-a-view is a hit

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries interested in signing Polish winger

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Archant

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘They need us the most’ - 80pc of people would be more inclined to support local businesses, survey finds

Businesses in Dereham flung open their doors to eager shoppers for the first time since lockdown began at the end of March. Picture: Archant

Cyclist in hospital following ‘serious collision’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries in Stody, near Holt, north Norfolk. Picture: James Bass