'Left to die' - More than 100 chicks dumped by road

The RSPCA has launched an appeal after more than 100 chicks were dumped by the side of the road within a three-week period.

The first incident happened on March 29 when 26 chicks were found dumped along Franks Lane in Newton.

A member of the public kept the chicks safe over the weekend before calling the RSPCA.

Then just under three weeks later, on April 13, the RSPCA received a second call regarding 81 chicks, 60 of which were dead, which were found at a rural location in North Road, Tydd St Mary, near Wisbech.

RSPCA inspector Deborah Pert collected the chicks in Newton and took them to RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire, where they are currently being cared for.

Inspector Pert said: “It is very unusual to have such a large number of chicks abandoned. The RSPCA is very grateful to the members of the public who found the chicks and kept them safe until they called us to collect them. The chicks were found in and around some old tyres near the location.”

Inspector Justin Stubbs, who collected the second lot of chicks, added: “We do believe these two incidents are linked, given the similar age of the dumped birds and the fact the locations are close to each other.

“The member of the public who found the second lot of chicks was also fantastic and they drove them over to our wildlife centre where they are currently being cared for.

“As you can imagine having to care for a large number of chicks and finding space for them can prove to be difficult, but we are grateful to a number of people who have come forward to offer homes to these birds.

“Whoever dumped these birds had effectively left them to die, they had no access to nearby food or water or shelter from predators and had they not been found, then sadly the rest would have perished as well. The chicks were also found with nine joints of meat and sawdust.”

Anyone who has any information as to where these chicks may have come from, or details regarding who may have left them, should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.