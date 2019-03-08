Colourful and creative, entries to the Norfolk Day superhero competition
PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 July 2019
From colourful characters to eco warriors when we asked youngsters from across the county to get creative and come up with a Norfolk superhero, they did not disappoint.
Dragon Man by Lacie W, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Lacie W
More than 260 children entered the competition, sending in inventive and unique designs inspired by everything from Norfolk's historical figures to well-known landmarks such as the Norfolk Broads and even more influenced by environmental issues.
Now, after whittling down the entries to a shortlist of 60, here is a selection of some of the best.
The winning entry and recipient of £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers
as well as a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance, which is sponsoring Norfolk Day, will be announced in the coming days.
Flower Girl by Olivia A, aged , drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Olivia A
Super Bella by Ola, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ola
Seastopper by Jessica Hembling, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jessica Hembling
Happy and her sidekick Crabby by Evie drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Evie
The superhero that saves sea animals from plastic by Freddie Ward, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Freddie Ward
Bug Saver by Riley Hughes, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Riley Hughes
Shape Mic Shadow by Brandon Caudwell, aged 9, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Brandon Caudwell
Firefly by Jasmin Manson, aged 5, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jasmin Manson