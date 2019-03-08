From Flower Girl to Electro Axe, entries to our Norfolk Day superhero competition
PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 July 2019
Sabrina Johnson
Reptile by Hugo, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Hugo
Hugo
From superheroes inspired by Boudica, to the need to look after our planet, hundreds of youngsters have answered our call to design a Norfolk superhero.
Flower Girl by Sway, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Sway
Last month we challenged primary school pupils from across the county to get creative and come up with a Norfolk superhero, and they did not disappoint.
More than 260 entered the competition, sending in bright and colourful entries inspired by everything from Norfolk's historical figures to well-known landmarks such as the Norfolk Broads and even more influenced by environmental issues.
Now, after whittling down the entries to a shortlist of 60, here is a selection of some of the best.
The winning entry and recipient of £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers
as well as a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance, which is sponsoring Norfolk Day, will be announced in the coming days.
Pumpking Head by Ben Townshend, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ben Townshend Huge Head by Jacob Evans, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jacob Evans Electro Axe by Harvey Howe, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Harvey Howe Electric by Nolan Everritt, aged 9, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Nolan Everritt Howard Carter by Harry, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Harry Zoey Springer by Ruby, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ruby Super Pecock by Ava, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ava Compos Bomber by Sonny, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Sonny
