Stephen Fry and Scream’s Neve Campbell announced as Norwich Film Festival judges

Neve Campbell is a judge in the 2019 Norwich Film Festival Picture: PA/Ian West PA Archive/PA Images

Entries are open now for short film makers from around the world.

The organisers of Norwich Film Festival 2019 have released details of the judging panel for this November’s event.

Now in its 10th year, the festival is accredited by the British Independent Film Awards, and counts Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman as a patron, and Hollywood star Hugh Jackman as a Friend of the Festival.

This year (November 6 to 17) festival co-director Craig Higgins, says he’s “beyond delighted” that Neve Campbell (star of Scream and House of Cards) will sit on the judging panel.

She is joined by Norfolk’s national treasure Stephen Fry (also a festival patron) who will be casting his eye over the short films in the award categories, sharing his invaluable feedback with winning filmmakers.

Stephen said: “I’ve often appeared in shorts and … hang on, that sounds weird. Fact is, short films are still the best way for aspiring filmmakers to establish their tone, voice and style and to experiment with story and character without studios and financiers breathing too hard down their necks. We have a fabulous tradition in short film-making here in Britain, from hilarious comic shorts to the deeply scary and so much in between, and it’s wonderful that the Norwich Film Festival is taking the medium seriously. I am very honoured and pleased to be on the jury for this year’s festival and everyone will be encouraged to check the films out and – who knows? – think about making their own for next year.”

Fellow judges include BAFTA-winning producer Stephen Woolley (Collette, Carol, Little Voice), producer and former deputy director of The London Film Festival Rosa Bosch, BAFTA nominated screenwriter Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth) and actor Yolanda Ross. Returning to judge are BAFTA nominated editor Mark Everson (Paddington 2, Peep Show), producer and partner at Industry Entertainment, Andrew Deane, and producer Angie Bass.

Submissions for the festival are now open, with filmmakers from all over the world invited to enter their short films in five categories: Best Short Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film and Best Student Film. Locally there is also Best East Anglian Film, recognising talent in Norfolk, Suffolk Cambridgeshire and Essex. As well as the chance to receive invaluable feedback from the expert judges, prizes include cash, software and a prestigious trophy.

Craig Higgins said of this year’s event: “We’ve been thrilled to have had Stephen’s support as a festival patron, but it’s now exciting for the festival to be able to offer filmmakers the chance to receive valuable feedback from someone who has achieved so much success. The standard of short films entered into the festival keeps getting better, including from local filmmakers as we look to showcase the fantastic films being made in the region.”

Enter the festival here.