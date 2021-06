Published: 5:30 AM June 26, 2021

From litter-picking pups to entire family clean-ups - already so many of you have answered our call to arms campaign to make Norfolk sparkle once again.

Now we are on the hunt to crown the county’s best kept town and village as part of Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up.

Last month this newspaper, along with BBC Norfolk, urged groups and individuals to roll up their sleeves and give the places they love a spruce up.

Now we want to hear what work goes on in villages to spruce it up, whether as part of Norfolk Day or not, so we can identify the best kept town and the best kept village in the county.

David Powles, editor of the EDP, is urging communities to enter Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up best kept town and village competition - Credit: Antony Kelly

Editor of the Eastern Daily Press, David Powles, said: “Following all of your efforts, we now want to see exactly what you’ve been up to.

“Perhaps you’ve cleared up an area blighted with litter? Or maybe you’ve planted a new flower bed in your community? Whatever you or your fellow villagers have done, we would love to see as many of you as possible enter Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up best kept town and village competition.”

William Powell, does his bit for the environment, and is pictured with his older sister Lara - Credit: Archant

The Powell's make litter-picking a family event - Credit: Archant

Some have already been playing their part to keep Norfolk tidy, including six-year-old William Powell, of Aylsham, his eight-year-old sister Lara, and their parents. They have been litter-picking for around two years now and have put in extra hours as part of the Big Clean Up.

Camilla Cross holding Coco so she can release litter into the recycling bin - Credit: SONYA DUNCAN

Even seven-month-old Coco the Jack Russel has been doing her bit. With owner Camilla Cross in tow, the adorable pup carries all sorts of abandoned plastics home to put in the recycling bin.

And in Ingoldisthorpe, between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton, resident Diane Westwood has arranged a group litter-pick in the village on July 27 between 11am and 1pm. More details can be found on the village’s Facebook page.

This year's Norfolk Day on Tuesday, July 27, is sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: ARCHANT

To enter Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up best kept town and village competition, you can fill in the form online or in Saturday's EDP.

The winners will receive a plaque to display in their town or village, £200 worth of plants to brighten up their community, and a selection of Norfolk Day goodies.

Entries must be in by 6pm on Sunday, July 18. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 27.