A genuine hobby or a comedy spoof - can you tell whether the Norfolk Skipping Federation is for real?

Skipping club member Christina Holz (Julia Wurzenberger). Photo: Robbie Stevens Photo: Robbie Stevens

A short documentary about a group of skipping enthusiasts in Norfolk has split viewers, with some laughing along and others keen to join up.

NSF president George Walsh (Patrick Widdess). Photo: Robbie Stevens NSF president George Walsh (Patrick Widdess). Photo: Robbie Stevens

The county has no shortage of people who spend their time on unusual hobbies, from scoping out abandoned buildings to fighting like medieval knights, and when a video for the Norfolk Skipping Federation emerged online there were certainly people ready to give it a go.

The film, in which the club's president George Walsh makes the heartfelt statement "skipping changed my life", includes footage of the members skipping whimsically around Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich and enthusing about the low impact exercise.

But now the Norfolk Skipping Federation is out there on social media, the club could see an increase in members with a number of people expressing interest in "finding their inner child" - even though it was all a spoof.

Director Robbie Stevens, aka Enta selector, 29, revealed that One Foot in Front of The Other is in fact a mockumentary.

Director Robbie Stevens. Photo: Robbie Stevens Director Robbie Stevens. Photo: Robbie Stevens

Mr Stevens said: "We hoped to get people talking about it and my aim, as director, was to make people believe it.

"I asked Patrick Widdess who plays George to put a lot of himself into the acting and he really delivered, we met at an improv group called Dogface Improv.

"I think part of the believability was the video production but also the way in which it was posted online with its own page."

Those who wanted to join in need not despair at the news that the Norfolk Skipping Federation started off as a joke.

Following the reaction to the video, Mr Stevens has decided to give people the chance to get their skip on after all.

He added: "Because of the response and interest, I am planning a skipping event in Chapelfield Gardens, where I hope we can raise some money and have a bit of fun.

"Skipping races, skipping style contests, a guided skip around the park etc.

"It's in the early stages but I really hope with the amount of people up for it we could have a lot of fun and potentially get some good money for charity.

"I also intend to keep regular skips with either myself or Patrick on Saturday mornings."

Keep an eye on the NSF Facebook page for event details as they come.