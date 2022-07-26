OPINION: Ensuring Britain is fed should be at top of new PM's to-do list

Opinion

In many ways we are very fortunate in the UK. Ours is the fifth largest economy in the world, which should be enough to insulate us from the current economic chill which is blowing throughout the developed (and indeed the developing) world.

And yet… despite that immense overall national wealth, ours is a country where millions of people rely on charity handouts just to put food on the table. Where the government’s own figures show that 48 per cent of us – that’s almost half – are cutting back on the amount of food we eat because we are struggling to pay energy bills.

Where full-time nurses, the very people that we all dutifully clapped on our doorsteps during the pandemic for putting their own lives at risk to hold back the tide of Covid, are commonly turning to foodbanks because their wages don’t stretch to covering the basics of life.

You see, although the UK is indeed rich in world terms, that wealth is more unequally spread than at almost any time in the last 100 years, and certainly than in the vast majority of comparable economies. So while the rich are undertaxed and quite comfortable, too many can’t even put food on the table.

It is interesting that the contenders for the vacant post of prime minster, including Norfolk’s own Liz Truss, are competing to sound more like Margaret Thatcher than Thatcher herself.

Now although I am not a Tory, I can see that Mrs T did have a sound grip on economics, and despite the pain, put the UK back on track economically.

It’s interesting that the two biggest planks of that economic policy were refusing to cut taxes until the country’s finances could afford it, and recognising that in order to achieve that financial stability, membership of the European Single Market was vital - Thatcher took us into that with enthusiasm.

But for all the macro-economic medicine, Margaret Thatcher was one of the most divisive prime ministers we have ever had. This is because of her insistence that it is individual self-interest which is important, not a sense of society.

Current-day truth-benders deny that Thatcher ever made her infamous ‘no such thing as society’ comment, but in fact, in 1987, she told Woman’s Own magazine: "Who is society? There is no such thing! There are individual men and women and there are families and no government can do anything except through people and people look to themselves first."

Sadly, this attitude that government can wash its hands of looking after the most vulnerable in our society has coloured too many political decision-making ever since, and it is the reason that although we are rich as a whole, too many Britons are living in desperate poverty, unable to afford decent housing, heat for their homes, or food for their children.

Unfortunately, certainly in the near future, it seems very unlikely that government is going to step in and do anything about making our society more equal. So it becomes down to individuals to step in and try to help – and thank goodness that there are still decent people who are appalled by this situation (rather than taking to their keyboards to deny it exists), and who are prepared to do something to help.

The proliferation of foodbanks is a dreadful indictment of our selfishness as a society, but it is also testament to the determination of those run them, and those who support them, to do something about it. I wonder if there is more we can do as individuals.

One of the most shocking revelations from those who run the nation’s vital foodbanks is the huge increase in requests for ‘no-cook’ food parcels – because as well as not being able to put food on the table, too many people can’t afford to turn on their oven even when the food is given to them for free.

I don’t pretend to have the answer for this (other than to ensure the nation’s wealth is distributed more fairly, but there seems to be no political will to make this happen). Maybe minds greater than mine can come up with some form of communal cooking system, where hot meals are provided for those who are energy- and food-poor. But this sounds far too much like some form of Victorian soup kitchen or workhouse, and surely that can’t be right in 2022.

As regular readers will know, I write about food as one of the great pleasures in life. But it is also an absolute basic need, and if we can’t even ensure that everybody in our society has enough to eat, there is no hope for our country, wherever it stands in the world’s economic league table