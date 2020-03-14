Search

Man released under investigation as probe into A47 deaths goes on

PUBLISHED: 10:33 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 14 March 2020

An air ambulance at the crash scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Sarah Burgess

An air ambulance at the crash scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Sarah Burgess

Archant

A van driver arrested following the deaths of two women on the A47 Acle Straight has been released while enquiries continue.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4.50pm on Monday, March 2 to reports of a collision between a white Fiat Ducato van travelling towards Great Yarmouth and a pink Nissan Micra travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles ended up in a roadside ditch and the driver and the passenger of the Micra, two women aged 76 and 78, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital for treatment in the early hours of the morning.

A police spokesman said the 52-year-old man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 2.15am.

Anyone witnesses to the crash should call police on 101.

