OPINION: Enough horrors in 2022 without resorting to over-hyped Halloween

We might be 10 days from Halloween but an escalating horror show has been unfolding daily in Westminster for weeks.

We can’t cope with any more scares, shocks or terrifying spectacles when our daily lives are full of real fear for what lies ahead and are on a real life on a spiralling course of terror.

The juxtaposition of the horrors ahead with the celebration of the dark and scary can’t be ignored.

Normally by now, as a lifelong Halloween hater, I’d be huffing and puffing about the US-pumped festival of nonsense inflicting a consumerist wasteful frenzy of plastic tat, hypocrisy and contradiction on the nation in the name of fun.

The hijacking of what is essentially a children’s event by grown-ups who use it as an excuse to party for a week

But real life is often scarier than fiction. A tub of butter costing more than £5 and alarmed with an electronic tag on the supermarket shelves, hungry children, crippling mortgages, an out of control rental market, us all waddling around in hot water belts to keep warm (a great Christmas present idea)….the list goes on.

October 31 might offer some light relief in a nightmare year.

I was going to write this column about how I loathe all about Halloween, apart from the pumpkins. It’s up there with New Year’s Eve as a stressful event of forced revelry, fake jollity and phoney celebrations governed by pressure of all to conform.

Refusing to throw yourself into the spirit in a witch’s hat, smoking cocktail and open door to trick or treaters, you’re accused of being a killjoy.

I admit it. I’m like Good Morning Britain presenter Susannah Reid, who turns off the lights and hides on Halloween pretending she’s not at home because the whole escapade has gone bonkers.

The days of tubs of sweets by my door are long gone. I just want everyone to go away and not interrupt my evening. Do your own thing if you want but don’t expect me to want to be part of it.

Curmudgeonly, I know, but it’s my choice and forced jollity, fancy dress and gory ghoulishness just isn’t my bag.

If retailers are to be believed, preparations for October 31 begin when summer ends, with the gullible drawn into the ludicrous hypocrisy of must-have costumes destined for land-fill sites, non-biodegradable decorations to make Instagrammable ‘tablescapes’ – they are a thing – and one-use plastic cobwebs, lanterns and skeletons to string in and outside houses.

Then there’s the greatest contradiction in childcare. Work children up to fever pitch and send them off. Off you go, Charlie. Beg for sweets from strangers.

The one day a year when children have free rein to set out to scare others into giving them what they want by threatening a trick without a treat and knock-on strangers’ doors asking for sweets.

As if children don’t get enough mixed messages about safety and are confused enough already.

As if the impact on children’s minds, the obscene waste Halloween generates and impact on the environment isn’t enough, there’s the pester pressure of children on parents’ wallets to be a part of it all.

Every year, the horrendous commercialism gets worse. You can’t go past a shop of café without Halloween-themed confectionary, decorations or events.

If parents can’t afford to feed their children or heat their homes, they can’t afford a Halloween party. In the culture of excess, we’ve all become accustomed too, children miss out again.

A carved pumpkin and a bit of apple bobbing doesn’t cut it anymore.

The contradiction is that we’re faced with pricey throwaway rubbish when we’re faced with the fastest rising food prices in 42 years but still feel the pressure to buy into a new ‘tradition’ that has only escalated in the UK in the last decade.

Then, within a few days, there’s more financial pressure of Bonfire Night.

Last year Halloween spending in the UK topped £607 million, an astounding figure. A pumpkin costs 22p more this year than last year, judging on the amount of themed tat around, it looks like it could make the predicted £687 million.

But, as much as I despise so much of it, everyone deserves some fun, and boy do we all need it this year, especially if it involves children.

So, how about a Halloween this year with a low carbon footprint? Make it memorable more than disposable, warmer and welcoming with lit pumpkins and black cats, and rather than scaring people, check in on neighbours taking treats and chocolates, or invite them round.

Instead of grabbing plastic tat, research the meaning of Halloween with children and discover its roots in the pagan festival of Samhain, when people would don costumes of monsters or devils and light bonfires to ward off restless ghosts and spirits.

Making costumes at home together and creating your own Halloween traditions will build lasting memories and have all the fun without the spend, and no guilt about buying into something wasteful and empty.