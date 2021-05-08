Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Published: 4:40 PM May 8, 2021

Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungalow and their reflections in the river - Credit: David Powley

Two Norfolk destinations have been named as some of the most scenic in the country, according to travel photographers.

The Norfolk Broads and the village of Burnham Market have made it into a list of 25 of the most beautiful locations in the UK.

With domestic travel back on the table and international travel soon on the cards, Enjoy Travel asked some of the country’s top travel photographers to share their favourite spots.

Aerial still of the lush, green and winding rivers of the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Jon Williamson

Taking the number one spot was the Georgian spa town of Bath, photographed by Toby Mitchell, followed by Bath, The Yorkshire Dales, The Jurassic Coast in Dorset and Devon and The Lake District.

But coming in closely at number five is the “famously tranquil” Norfolk Broads, as chosen by Holly Farrier.

One of her favourite spots is a secluded lodge called The Water Cabin by Nor-folk.

Days out on The Broads. - Credit: Lesley Buckley

Speaking to Enjoy Travel, she said: “This waterside, cedar-clad cabin sits in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, on the bank of the River Thurne.

“It has been lovingly restored inside and the interior has a minimal style with all the comforts you need for a retreat away. I love the location of this place – right on the water but also close to so many amazing beaches and walks in Norfolk.”

The “quintessential” village of Burnham Market also made the list at number 25, by London-based photographer Kathryn Holeywell.

Burnham Market. - Credit: Chris Wood Geograph

“It’s a tiny village along the North Norfolk coast that is so charming, it looks like a film set," she said to Enjoy Travel. "There’s a lovely hotel and restaurant, some delis and a few shops too.

“It’s a popular spot with out-of-towners and has recently been dubbed Chelsea-on-Sea.

“It’s no surprise why, with over a mile of glorious coast, a large green surrounded by flint cottages and dozens of trendy restaurants, wine bars and pubs. It’s possibly one of Norfolk’s loveliest villages.”

Burnham Market. - Credit: Colin Smith Geograph

Suffolk was another contender coming in at number eight.

Food and Travel photographer Carolyn Stritch said she loves its picturesque towns and long walks on beaches with fish and chips.