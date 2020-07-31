Make the most of your summer at home with our Enjoy Summer More campaign

Sunny Hunny, is just one of Norfolk's fabulous beaches to explore this summer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Summer 2020 is the perfect time to enjoy a staycation right here in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It's not Florida, it's Hemsby. Picture: Nick Richards It's not Florida, it's Hemsby. Picture: Nick Richards

With so many wonderful things to see and do without even leaving the county, there has never been a better time to make the most of all Norfolk has to offer.

That’s why we’ve launched our Enjoy Summer More campaign, designed to help you make the most of your summer at home with great offers and competitions available throughout August.

You may also want to watch:

We’ve teamed up with local businesses, attractions and suppliers to offer our readers the chance to win restaurant memberships, tickets to events, and save in both small local shops and on big days out.

Plus, to really take your staycation to the next level, we have four 7-night beach holidays in Hemsby up for grabs, courtesy of Richardson’s Holiday Parks.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: “It’s been such a challenging year for our multi-million pound tourism sector, which provides so much income and jobs to this part of the world.

“We’re pleased to do our bit to try and encourage people to stay in Norfolk and enjoy some of its many fantastic sights and attractions.”

To find out more details on the competition and to see what our latest offer is, make sure to not miss a copy of your local paper throughout August.