Norwich ice cream makers deliver new festive flavour

PUBLISHED: 16:05 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:53 11 December 2018

Chris Coughlan (left) and Katy Nelstrop (right). Photo: Submitted by Lakenham Creamery

Chris Coughlan (left) and Katy Nelstrop (right). Photo: Submitted by Lakenham Creamery

Submitted by Lakenham Creamery

An ice cream maker in Norwich has teamed up with a Norfolk whisky company to create a flavour with a splash of festive cheer.

Lakenham Creamery has collaborated with The English Whisky Company at St George’s Distillery, Roudham, to produce a new ice cream flavour just in time for Christmas indulgence.

Chris Coughlan, owner of Lakenham Creamery – which has been established in Norwich since 1921 - was displaying his products at Bakers and Larners in Holt during the summer when he spotted the Norfolk NOG, a blend of English malt whisky and cream, on The English Whisky Co stand.

“I had already been thinking about a new ice cream for the Christmas season,” said Mr Coughlan. “One taste of the Norfolk NOG was enough to convince me this was the direction we needed to go in.”

Katy Nelstrop, of The English Whisky Co, said: “The ice cream is spot on, reflecting the creaminess and smooth texture of our Norfolk NOG made with our English single malt whisky.”

