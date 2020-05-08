Key workers offered free electric motorcyles during coronavirus pandemic

A Super Soco electric bike at the English Eletric Motor Co dealership in Diss. Picture: EEMC Archant

A motorcyle dealerships is offering key workers the use of new electric motorcyles during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The English Eletric Motor Co dealership in Diss. Picture: EEMC The English Eletric Motor Co dealership in Diss. Picture: EEMC

English Electric Motor Co (EEMC), the UK’s largest electric motorcycle franchise, based in Redgrave, Diss, has continued to keep its workshop open but with a large range of 2020 e-bike gathering dust, founder Alec Sharp decided to help key workers fighting on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Two brands that we stock, Super Soco and NIU are currently supplying free of charge e-bikes to key workers commuting locally and nationally.

“I thought we all need to do our bit to help at this time and that’s why EEMC is stepping up and offering the free use of our Zero, Energica, Super Soco, NIU and SUR-RON electric motorcycles fleet for a week.

“The offer will guarantee key workers a way to save money on their commute and present them with an alternative greener mode of transport at the same time.”

For more information email info@englishelectricmotorco.com and complete a short questionnaire and provide suitable evidence as a qualifying key worker.