More shotgun licences from Norfolk Police than anywhere else in England

Published: 8:39 AM July 18, 2021

Registered shotguns are more common in Norfolk than in any other English county. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Norfolk Police has licenced the highest number of shotguns per capita of any other force in England, figures reveal.

New data from the Home Office also show Norfolk is behind only Dyfed-Powys across England and Wales for registered shotguns per 100,000 people.

Anyone who owns a firearm must register it with their local police force.

As of March 31 this year, there are 6,567 shotguns registered with Norfolk Constabulary for every 100,000 people, followed by Suffolk Police with 5,827.

Both forces have more than 10 times the number of registered shotguns compared to those with the lowest numbers – Merseyside has 542 active licences, with 550 issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Far fewer people applied for a shotgun licence, though – just 10,901 new applications across England and Wales were submitted in the 12 months up to March 31, a 42pc drop on 18,857 the previous year.