'Grown men were crying' - Super fan's delight at England's Euros win

Published: 12:46 PM June 30, 2021

England football super fan Ian Odgers, right, with another fan at Wembley for the Euros 2020 game against Germany. - Credit: Ian Odgers

In the thick of the crowd at Wembley cheering on England was a Norfolk man who has followed the national football team around the world for 12 years.

Ian Odgers, 52 from Dereham, said the atmosphere was "electric" as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane's goals secured the historic victory against Germany on Tuesday.

England football super fan Ian Odgers, left, with a Germany fan at Wembley for the Euros 2020 game against Germany. - Credit: Ian Odgers

Mr Odgers, who works as an operations manager in Thetford, said he had rarely experienced a moment like England's first goal.

He said: "There was such a frenzy in the crowd, it was so many emotions rolled into one.

"It was a feeling of ecstasy - grown men were crying, it was so good. And when the second goal went in as well it was party time.

"It's what I live and breathe for and beating the Germans was off the scale. We owed them that one."

The final scoreline from the England game against Germany at Wembley in the Euros 2020. - Credit: Ian Odgers

In the 2020 Euros, Mr Odgers attended both of England's warm up games and all four matches so fars He said his dedication surprised some people, but he did not regret it for a second.

Mr Odgers said: "I was there at the last Euros when we lost to Iceland so I've had the lows as well as the highs. Sometimes people ask me why I do it. Moments like the German game are why."

Scotland fans Ian Odgers met at the Auld Enemy during the 2020 Euros. - Credit: Ian Odgers

Mr Odgers said he always goes to the games on his own, and enjoys the camaraderie among football fans.

He said: "There was a great atmosphere outside before the game. I had some banter with some German fans and took photos with them."

Mr Odgers said he would be unable to make it to Rome for England's next game, against Ukraine, on Saturday.

England football super fan Ian Odgers, left, with another fan at Wembley for the Euros 2020 game against Germany. - Credit: Ian Odgers

He said: "The FA are not releasing any tickets in England because of Covid travel restrictions. It's going to be frustrating not being there to support the lads.

"The plan is to watch the game on the TV and then hopefully back to Wembley for the semi final on Wednesday."

Mr Odgers said he was confident of another victory on Saturday, and predicted a final scoreline of 2-0 to England.