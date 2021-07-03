News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Watch: Fans jump for joy as England storm to victory

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 11:17 PM July 3, 2021    Updated: 11:20 PM July 3, 2021
Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What a night.

Fans leapt for joy on Saturday night as England enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win against Ukraine, taking them into the Euro 2020 semi-finals. 

Football fans filled pubs and gathered at home with loved ones to watch Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson lead the side to victory.

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle B

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

In Sprowston, The Arena fan zone was packed with overjoyed fans.

And our team captured fans' reactions to the game's best moments.

Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour gets away from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League mat

Norwich City Transfer News

Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Vincents Shopfitters at Priory Works in Newton St Faith has gone into liquidation. Picture: Danielle

Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Mambo Jambo restaurant.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertus

Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus