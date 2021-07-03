Video

Published: 11:17 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 11:20 PM July 3, 2021

Fans celebrating England's first goal against Ukraine at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What a night.

Fans leapt for joy on Saturday night as England enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win against Ukraine, taking them into the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Football fans filled pubs and gathered at home with loved ones to watch Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson lead the side to victory.

In Sprowston, The Arena fan zone was packed with overjoyed fans.

And our team captured fans' reactions to the game's best moments.