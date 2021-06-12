Video

Published: 4:07 PM June 12, 2021

Daegan Watts is ready and raring to welcome 300 passionate England fans at The Arena in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Final preparations are under way at a fan park in Norwich which in less than 24 hours will be buzzing with fans cheering on England as they take on Croatia at Euro 2020.

The finals were delayed a year, due to coronavirus, but at 2pm tomorrow The Arena in Avian Way in Norwich, will have 300 people behind Gareth Southgate's men in England's tournament opener against the side they lost to in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

England flags were being put up around the venue, near to Salhouse Road, on Saturday afternoon as well as tables and chairs being moved into position ahead of the big kick-off.

Danny Banthorpe, part of Ideal Events and founder and promoter of Pop Up Pictures, said tickets for the all seated event were sold out, with fans settling down to watch the action on a giant 6m x 3m screen.

The seats and tables laid out and ready for fans at The Arena in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Local DJ Gary Sulter will be on hand to host the event, with snippets of old England games due to be played before the match to get fans into the mood.

Mr Banthorpe said the venue would probably be at 60pc of its full capacity to ensure that it was a safe environment.

Work goes on to get The Arena up and running, ready to welcome England fans for their clash with Croatia. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

He said England's clash with Scotland next week was also a sell out but the venue's team was waiting to see what the government said about lockdown easing on June 21 before finalising preparations for the final group clash with the Czech Republic on June 22.