Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

PUBLISHED: 08:33 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 13 July 2019

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Archant

A three-bedroom house in Norwich could be transformed into an eight-bedroom HMO under new plans submitted to the city council.

Applicant Mr D Harrold, from Stanhoe in West Norfolk, has applied to extend the property on Enfield Road and turn it into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Plans lodged with Norwich City Council show that the two-storey house currently has three bedrooms on its first floor.

But Mr Harrold is proposing to build a two-storey extension and alter part of the existing layout to create an additional five bedrooms.

According to the plans, the occupants would have access to four bathrooms, one kitchen and a living room/dining room area.

Enfield Road is in the Earlham area of Norwich.

