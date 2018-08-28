‘Energetic Norfolk hero’ from Cromer to be honoured with OBE

An “energetic and indefatigable Norfolk hero” from Cromer will be made an OBE later this week.

Councillor and volunteer Hilary Cox, who was made an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list in June, will be recognised for her “energy and enthusiam” and her work as a Norfolk ambassador, on Thursday, November 29, in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

She described being made an MBE as “such an honour, [and] such a privilege”.

The news comes as Mrs Cox, 66, refused to step down from her cabinet role at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) after Conservative group leader John Lee called for her resignation, after a vote of no confidence in Mr Lee’s leadership of the council.

Mrs Cox is being honoured for her services to local government and the Norfolk community.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said: “Mrs Hilary Cox is an energetic and indefatigable Norfolk hero.

“A councillor at town, district and county level, she also finds the energy and enthusiasm to volunteer widely throughout the community.

“She has been an excellent ambassador for Norfolk in a variety of roles including as mayor of Cromer and chair of the county council, where she used the opportunity afforded by her raised profile to inspire community involvement.

“Her determination to bring big events into the local community meant the county council Battle of Britain event, complete with flypast, was held in Cromer.

“As county champion for walking and cycling she played a key part in securing a £1.48m grant from the Department of Transport to support Norfolk’s multi-partnership ‘Pushing Ahead Your Journey Your Way’ programme.

“She is also chair of a number of organisations including the Scouting Association in Cromer and of Cromer’s ‘Walkers are Welcome’ [group].

“She supports the Royal British Legion (RBL) as chair and standard bearer for the Cromer branch and women’s section, and is also a member of the RBL Bikers’ Branch.

“She is a champion for healthy communities and fundraises extensively for health-related charities, undertaking admirable tests of stamina, stoicism and courage such as trekking to Everest base camp and climbing Kilimanjaro.”