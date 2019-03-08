Drifting dinghy triggers fears for two people

A lifeboat crew was scrambled to a drifting dinghy in North Norfolk amid fears people were on board.

Happisburgh lifeboat station was contacted at 4.05pm yesterday as it was believed an inflatable dinghy heading towards the North Sea had two people on board.

However when lifeboat station volunteers began their rescue on lifeboat Russell Pickering, the Coastguard informed them the dinghy was empty.

Tim Grimmer, from Happisburgh lifeboat station, said: "People need to be careful when using any type of inflatable on the beach.

"The inflatable needs to be tethered securely to the shore, someone needs to be ashore with means of calling for help if anything happens then call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, and don't forget if your inflatable blows away, even if noone is onboard, please inform the Coastguard of where it is heading plus colour and size."

Happisburgh lifeboat station is looking for volunteers and no experience is necessary.

For more information www.rnlihappisburgh.org.uk